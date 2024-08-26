Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2024 Declared, Check Steps To Download

Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2024: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Exam 3.

Candidates who took the exam can check their results by visiting the official websites, karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. They are required to enter their login credentials, such as Registration Number and Date of Birth, to access their results.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2024: Steps To Check

Go to the official website at 'karresults.nic.in'

Click on 'SSLC 2024 BEST OF EXAM - 1, 2 & 3 RESULT ANNOUNCED ON 26/08/2024' on the homepage

A new page will open

Enter the login details

Check the result and download it

Take a printout for future reference

The Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 was held between August 2 and August 9 in pen-and-paper mode.

The Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 results for 2024 were announced on July 10, with the exam conducted from June 14 to June 21 in pen-and-paper mode. The Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 results for 2024 were released on May 9, following the exam held from March 25 to April 6 in offline mode.

This year, the SSLC pass rate has dropped by 30%. Approximately 78 schools across Karnataka reported a zero percent pass rate, including three schools in Bengaluru. Girls outperformed boys,

achieving an 81% pass rate compared to the boys' 65%.

The board is allowing students to improve their scores by retaining the highest marks from the SSLC first, second, and third examinations, providing better opportunities for further education or employment.