CISCE Declares ICSE, ISC Result 2018, 98.51% Pass In Class 10, 96.21% In Class 12 ICSE and ISC result 2018 has been announced on the official website.

16 Shares EMAIL PRINT ICSE and ISC result 2018 has been announced on the official website. New Delhi: ICSE and ISC result 2018 has been announced on the official website. With the result declaration, CISCE has brought an end to the wait of almost 2 lakh students across the country. This year the performance has improved as the Council revised the overall percentage required for passing in the exam. 98.51 per cent students have passed in class 10 (ICSE) examination.



Southern region has recorded the highest pass percentage in ICSE with 99.69 pass percentage, followed by Western region with 98.38%. Northern region has 95.97% and Eatern region has 95.85% pass percent. All India topper for ICSE (Class 10) is Swayam Das from St Mary's ICSE School, Navi Mumbai with 99.4% marks.



The pass percentage for class 12 students is 96.21%. 7 students score 99.5% and are ranked at first position. Class 12 pass percentage has dropped from last year when it was 96.47%.



The result has been released on the official website and is also available through SMS. Students can follow the procedure elucidated below to check their result.



How to check ICSE, ISC Result 2018?





Step one: Go to official website: www.cisce.org.



Step two: Click on the relevant result link.



Step three: Enter your unique id, index number and captcha code correctly.



Step four: Submit and view your result.



To get result via SMS, send SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883 for class 10 result and SMS ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883 for class 12 result.



Students will be allowed to apply for rechecking via the official website up until seven days (till May 20) after the result declaration. The digitally signed marks sheets and passing certificates will be made available through the Digilocker service of Government of India. The digitally signed documents will be made available two days after the result declaration, that is will be available from May 16, 2018.



