CISCE To Release ICSE, ISC 2018 Results Today: Live Updates

ICSE, ISC Result 2018 will be announced today at Cisce.org. Check live updates here.

Education | | Updated: May 14, 2018 08:58 IST
New Delhi:  Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the result for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) board exam today. The result will be announced on the CISCE official website. It is expected that the pass percentage of students this year would be better than last year on accounts of CISCE reducing the required pass percentage. The change has been brought about to bring conformity with other educational boards in the country. 

Students can check live updates and stay updated about the development regarding results here. 

ICSE, ISC Result 2018: Live Updates

May 14, 8:30 am: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the ICSE and ISC board result at 3:00 pm today. 

May 14, 9:00 am: This year ICSE students need 33% to qualify, ISC students need 35% to clear the board exams. 

