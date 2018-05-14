ICSE Result 2018 @ Cisce.org: Everything You Need To Know ICSE or Class 10 and ISC or Class 12 expected today on the official website of CISCE, cisce.org.

ICSE Result 2018 @ Cisce.org: ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Results Everything You Need To Know

Check everything your need to know about ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results here:



ICSE Result 2018: When To Check



The ICSE results will be released by 3.00 pm today. According the practice of CISCE, both ISCE and ISC results will be released in a press conference which is scheduled to be held from the council office in National Capital Region.



ICSE, ISC Results 2018: How to check



Individual candidates can access the results by logging into the Council's website -www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.orgSteps to be followed for accessing results on Council's website:



1. After logging into the Council's website, click on the link ''ICSE / ISC Results 2018''.

2. For accessing the ICSE /ISC 2018 Examination results, a candidate may select ISC or ICSE,as applicable, from the Course option.

3. For accessing the ICSE 2018 Examination Results, the candidate needs to enter his/herUnique ID, Index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

4. For accessing the ISC 2018 Examination Results, the candidate needs to enter his/her UniqueID, Index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.



The instructions to view the results are provided on the results web page. The user may follow the same.



ICSE result 2018: How to get ICSE result through SMS



Follow this format to get your



To get ICSE Results 2018 on your Mobile SMS:



ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.



To get ISC Results 2018 on your Mobile SMS:



ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.



The result will be displayed in the following format: SHASHANK TIWARI ENG-98, HIN-87, HCG-95, MAT-98, SCI-90, CTA-100, SUPW-A, PCA.



ICSE Result 2018: How the schools can check the results



The schools can access the results by logging into the CAREERS Portal of the Council using the Principal's login 10 and password.



Steps to be followed for accessing results:



1. After logging into the CAREERS portal click on the tile 'Examination System'.

2. On the Menu Bar click on 'ICSE' for accessing the ICSE 2018 Examination Results or on 'ISC'for accessing the ISC 2018 Examination Results.

3. From ICSE/ISC menu, click on 'Reports'.

4. Click on 'Result Tabulation' to View/Print the School's Result Tabulation.

5. You may also click on the 'Comparison Table' to View/Print the same.

In case of any doubt the Schools can contact the CISCE helpdesk at ciscehelpdesk@orioninc.com or call 022-67226106.



ICSE Class 12 results: DigiLocker



The Council will make the digitally Signed copies of the Statement of Marks and Pass Certificate available for the candidates who have attended the ICSE and ISC examinations through the DigiLocker facility established by the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DeitY), Government of India.



In addition, candidates who have appeared for the ISC examination will also be provided with digitally signed copies of the Migration Certificate. The digitally signed documents shall be available after 48 hours of the Publication of Results through the DigiLocker.



Signing up for DigiLocker (digilocker.gov.in) is easy - all you need is a mobile number. The mobile number will be authenticated by sending an OTP (one-time password) followed by selecting a username and password. This will create the DigiLocker account. After the DigiLocker account is successfully created, one can download the digitally signed documents issued by the CISCE.



