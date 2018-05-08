ICSE, ISC Exam Result 2018 To Be Declared On May 14; Check Details

The council has also made the facilities for ICSE and ISC results through SMSes. The ICSE and ISC students will have to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.
The ICSE exams for Class 10 began on February 26 and ended on March 28 whereas the ISC exams for Class 12 were slated between February 7 and April 2 this year.
The CISCE recently informed the Human Resources Development (HRD) ministry that it has reduced the pass marks for the Class 10 from 35% to 33% and for class 10 from 40% to 35% from the Examination year 2018 onwards. The council has informed that this year the Indian School Certificate (ISC) practical examinations were evaluated in the schools on the days of the respective practical examination, as against the earlier practice of evaluating them at the centralized marking centers.
According to the HRD minister, 1,84,253 ICSE students and 81,758 ISC students will be benefitted with this.
CommentsCISCE conducts Indian School Certificate (ISC) or class 12 exam and Indian School Certificate examinations or Class 10 exam.
Click here for more Education News