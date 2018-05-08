ICSE, ISC Exam Result 2018 To Be Declared On May 14; Check Details ICSE and ISC exam result 2018 will be declared on May 14, 2018 on the CAREERS Portal of cisce.org and cisce.azurewebsites.net websites.

Share EMAIL PRINT ICSE, ISC Exam Result 2018 On May 14; Check Details ICSE, ISC Results 2018: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations or CISCE will release the results of the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 examinations on May 14. The council which conducts the ICSE and ISC exams, will announce the result at 3 pm on May 14, reports PTI. "The council will announce the results at 3 PM on May 14. The results will be made available through CAREERS portal, the website of the council and through SMSes," CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon told the news agency.



The council has also made the facilities for ICSE and ISC results through SMSes. The ICSE and ISC students will have to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.



The



The



According to the HRD minister, 1,84,253 ICSE students and 81,758 ISC students will be benefitted with this.



CISCE conducts Indian School Certificate (ISC) or class 12 exam and Indian School Certificate examinations or Class 10 exam.



Click here for more



The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations or CISCE will release the results of the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 examinations on May 14. The council which conducts the ICSE and ISC exams, will announce the result at 3 pm on May 14, reports PTI. "The council will announce the results at 3 PM on May 14. The results will be made available through CAREERS portal, the website of the council and through SMSes," CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon told the news agency.The council has also made the facilities for ICSE and ISC results through SMSes. The ICSE and ISC students will have to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.The ICSE exams for Class 10 began on February 26 and ended on March 28 whereas the ISC exams for Class 12 were slated between February 7 and April 2 this year.The CISCE recently informed the Human Resources Development (HRD) ministry that it has reduced the pass marks for the Class 10 from 35% to 33% and for class 10 from 40% to 35% from the Examination year 2018 onwards. The council has informed that this year the Indian School Certificate (ISC) practical examinations were evaluated in the schools on the days of the respective practical examination, as against the earlier practice of evaluating them at the centralized marking centers.According to the HRD minister, 1,84,253 ICSE students and 81,758 ISC students will be benefitted with this. CISCE conducts Indian School Certificate (ISC) or class 12 exam and Indian School Certificate examinations or Class 10 exam.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter