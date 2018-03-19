Pass Marks Reduced In ISC, ICSE Examinations: Minister The CISCE has informed the HRD ministry that it has reduced the pass marks for the Class 10 from 35% to 33% and for class 10 from 40% to 35% from the Examination year 2018 onwards.

Share EMAIL PRINT The ICSE exams for Class 10 began on February 26 and will end on March 28 New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has informed the Human Resources Development (HRD) ministry that it has reduced the pass marks for the Class 10 from 35% to 33% and for class 10 from 40% to 35% from the



The CISCE has informed that this year the Indian School Certificate (ISC) practical examinations were evaluated in the schools on the days of the respective practical examination, as against the earlier practice of evaluating them at the centralized marking centers.



This information was given by the Minister of State (HRD), Upendra Kushwaha today in a written reply to a Lok Sabha question.



CISCE conducts Indian School Certificate (ISC) or class 12 exam and Indian School Certificate examinations or Class 10 exam.



According to the minister, 1,84,253 ICSE students and 81,758 ISC students will be benefitted with this.



The ICSE exams for Class 10 began on February 26 and will end on March 28 whereas the ISC exams for Class 10 have started on February 7 and will be concluded by April 2.



