Share EMAIL PRINT CISCE To Implement New Pass Mark Criteria For Board Exams, This Year Onwards New Delhi: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has decided to implement the new pass marks criteria from this year onwards. Making changes to the circular released on 27 November 2017, CISCE has released a fresh circular today. According to the new rule, for ICSE exam or Class 10 the pass mark will be 33% and it will be 35% for ISC exam or Class 12. CISCE has considered undertaking such changes going at par with other boards in the country. 'The objective of this is to bring about a close conformity with other Boards in the country,' CISCE said in a notification. The Council had, then, decided to implement the changes from 2019 academic year onwards.



