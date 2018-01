ICSE Board Exams To Begin On 26 February, ISC On 7 February

26 February: English Paper 1

27 February: Mathematics

28 February: Commercial Studies (Group II Elective)

5 March: English Paper 2

7 March: History & Civics- HCG Paper 1

9 March: Second Languages, Modern Foreign Languages

10 March: Art Paper 1

12 March: Geography-HCG Paper 2

14 March: Hindi

16 March: Physics- Science Paper 1

17 March: Art Paper 2

19 March: Chemistry- Science Paper 2

21 March: Economics (Group II Elective)

23 March: Group III Elective

24 March: Art Paper 3

26 March: Biology-Science Paper 3

27 March: Art Paper 4, French/ German (Group II Elective)

28 March: Environmental Science (Group II Elective)

7 February: Physics Paper 2 (Practical)

8 February: Computer Science Paper 2 (Practical)

9 February: Chemistry Paper 2 (Practical)

10 February: Home Science, Indian Music, Western Music Paper 2 (Practical)

12 February: Physical Education Paper 1 (theory)

13 February: Biology Paper 2 (practical)

15 February: Accounts paper 1 (theory)

17 February: Home Science Paper 2 (Practical)

20 February: Physics Paper 1 (theory)

21 February: Sociology

22 February: Biotechnology, Fashion Designing Paper 2 (Practical)

23 February: Computer Science Paper 1 (theory)

24 February: Indian Music, Western Music, Home Science Paper 1 (theory)

26 February: Mathematics

27 February: Art Paper 2

28 February: English paper 2

5 March: Chemistry Paper 1 (theory)

6 March: Political Science

7 March: English paper 1

8 March: Fashion Designing Paper 1 (theory)

9 March: Geography Paper 1 (theory)

10 March: Art Paper 1, Geometrical and Building Drawing, Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing

12 March: Commerce, Electricity & Electronics

13 March: Art Paper 4

14 March: Biotechnology Paper 1(theory), Elective English

15 March: Environmental Science Paper 1 (theory)

16 March: Indian Languages, modern foreign languages, classical languages

17 March: Art Paper 3

19 March: Economics

20 March: Art Paper 5

21 March: Biology Paper 1 (theory)

26 March: History

28 March: Business Studies

2 April: Psychology

Bringing an end to the long wait, CISCE has released the class 10, 12 board exam date sheets today. ICSE will begin on 26 February and for ISC students the examination will begin on 7 February 2018. However the Council has also mentioned that the dates may change on the basis of the declaration of dates by the Chief Election Commissioner of India for the States due for Assembly Elections. The Board has also decided to implement the new pass mark criteria for class 10, 12 students from examination year 2018, instead of 2019. As per the new rule, for ICSE exam or Class 10 the pass mark will be 33% and it will be 35% for ISC exam or Class 12. CISCE has considered undertaking such changes going at par with other boards in the country.Students should monitor the official website regularly for changes, if any.