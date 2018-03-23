CISCE To Prepare Final Exam Question Papers For Classes 9, 11

CISCE has sent a circular recently to ICSE-affiliated schools in West Bengal, Nabarun Dey, general secretary of the Bengal Chapter of Association of Heads of ICSE Schools told PTI.
Though, Mr Dey said that details of 'the core subjects' were not mentioned in the circular.
The CISCE will probably take a call on the "core subjects" in the coming days, he said.
"The idea is to cover a sizeable portion of the syllabus in the ninth and eleventh standards so that the students are not burdened before the board exams," Mr Dey explained.
The circular has been posted on the council's official website, CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations conducts three examinations, namely, the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE -Class 10); The Indian School Certificate (ISC - Class 12) and the Certificate in Vocational Education (CVE - Year 12).
Comments
Click here for more Education News