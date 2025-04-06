CISCE Revises Class 11, 12 Syllabus For Major Subjects, Check Details

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has revised the syllabus of Classes 11, 12 syllabus for some major subjects. The revised curriculum for the Indian School Certificate (ISC) examinations is now available on the Council's official website - cisce.org - under the 'Library (Publications)' section.

As per the Council's notification, the ISC Class 12 syllabus has been revised for the 2025 board exams in subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Commerce, Accounts, History, Geography, Political Science, Sociology, Psychology, and Legal Studies. There is no change in the syllabus for the remaining subjects.

For Class 11 students in the 2024-25 academic year, changes have been introduced only in Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, and History.

CISCE has instructed school heads to inform students, teachers, and parents about the updated syllabus to ensure smooth academic planning and preparation.

Meanwhile, the ICSE Class 10 exams ended on March 27, and the ISC Class 12 exams concluded on April 5. The Council has announced that the results for both classes will be declared in May 2025 and will be made available exclusively on the official website - cisce.org.

This year, students from both ICSE and ISC will be allowed to appear for improvement exams in a maximum of two subjects within the same academic year. However, the compartment exams for Class 10 have been discontinued starting from the 2024 board cycle.

In 2024, CISCE had conducted the ICSE Class 10 exams till March 28 and the ISC Class 12 exams till April 3, with the results declared on May 6.