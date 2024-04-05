CISCE Revises Syllabus For Class 11 And 12, Check Details

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has revised the syllabus for class 11 and 12. The course has been revised for the class 12, ISC year 2025 examination and class 11 for the academic year 2024 - 25.

The revised syllabus and its scope, for Class 12 - ISC year 2025 examination and Class 11- ISC academic year 2024-25 are available on CISCE's website. Students and teachers can click on the tab ‘Library (Publications)' to check the new syllabus.

The syllabus for Class 12th ISC 2025 examination has been revised in the following subjects-

Physics

Chemistry

Biology

Mathematics

Commerce

Accounts

History

Geography

Political Science

Sociology

Psychology

Legal Studies

For class 11, the syllabus has been revised in the following subjects:

Chemistry

Biology

Mathematics

History

The revised syllabus can be accessed through the following links:

- ISC Class 12 revised syllabus 2025: https://cisce.org/regulations-and-syllabuses-isc-class-xiirevised-syllabus-2025-in-selected-subjects/

- Class 11 - ISC academic year 2024-25: https://cisce.org/regulations-and-syllabuses-isc-2026/

The Council has directed the heads of schools to disseminate the information on the change in CISCE syllabus to all students, teachers, parents and guardians.

The Indian School Certificate Examination (ISC) has been designed as an examination through the medium of English, after a two-year course of studies beyond the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (Class 10) or its equivalent.

Candidates eligible to appear will be required to enter for English (Compulsory) with three, four or five elective subjects and be assessed by the school in Socially Useful Productive Work and Community Service (Compulsory).