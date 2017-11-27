CISCE Revises Pass Mark Criteria For ICSE, ISC Board Exams CISCE sets new pass mark criteria for ICSE and ISC board exams.

Share EMAIL PRINT CISCE Revises Pass Mark Criteria For ICSE, ISC Board Exams New Delhi: With Board exams few months away, CISCE has made remarkable changes in the pass percentages for the exams. The Council has decided to implement the changes, however, from 2019 academic year onwards. According to the new rule, for ICSE exam or Class 10 the pass mark will be 33% and it will be 35% for ISC exam or Class 12. CISCE has considered undertaking such changes going at par with other boards in the country. 'The objective of this is to bring about a close conformity with other Boards in the country,' CISCE said in a notification.



In an official letter addressed to the Heads of all Council Affiliated Schools, Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon has asked to implement the same pass mark in the Internal examination as well from the academic year 2018-2019 onwards.



‘The Council has participated in numerous meetings with the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, along with the other Examination Boards of the country and was nominated to be a member of the Inter-Board Working Group (IBWG) to discuss various examination related matters and make recommendations accordingly,’ he said.



‘Among the many recommendations made by the Inter-Board Working Group (IBWG), it was suggested that all boards in the country should have the same pass mark criteria. In view of this fact, the Council has decided to change its pass mark criteria. The objective of this is to bring about a close uniformity with other Boards in the country,’ he further added.



CISCE has been upfront in addressing unity with other boards in the country: be it for creating awareness on social media education or tightening security measures for the safety of students.



"The safety of all students in our affiliated schools is of utmost importance and concern to the Council. Heads are requested to keep this safety aspect as a priority in their responsibility and duty while administering their respective schools," CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said in a communique to the affiliate schools in the wake of the murder of 7 year old boy in Ryan International School, Gurugram that has raised questions on the safety of students in schools.



Date sheets for ICSE and ISC board exams will be released soon after the declaration of election dates in Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland and Karnataka.



Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary, CISCE, said to TOI, 'There are a number of states going for assembly polls during the exam time. Therefore, we are waiting for the EC to declare the poll dates so that we can release our dates accordingly.'



