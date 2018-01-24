ICSE, ISC 2018 Exam Final Time Table Released, Check Here The final ISC (Class 12) and ICSE (Class 10) time tables which are released today are as same as the provisional time table released on January 10.

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the final Time Table for Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or class 10 examination, year 2018 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) or class 12 examination, year 2018. The final ISC and ICSE time tables which are released today are as same as the



Earlier, when the Council released the provisional time table, it had notified that the dates may change on the basis of the declaration of dates by the Chief Election Commissioner of India for the States due for Assembly Elections.



The Election Commission on January 18 announced the election dates - February 18 for Tripura and February 27 for Meghalaya and Nagaland.

ICSE, ISC 2018 Exam Final Time Table: Check Here

The students may check the final ICS and ICSE time table or datesheets here:



