ICSE, ISC 2018 Exam Final Time Table Released, Check Here

Earlier, when the Council released the provisional time table, it had notified that the dates may change on the basis of the declaration of dates by the Chief Election Commissioner of India for the States due for Assembly Elections.
The Election Commission on January 18 announced the election dates - February 18 for Tripura and February 27 for Meghalaya and Nagaland.
ICSE, ISC 2018 Exam Final Time Table: Check Here
The students may check the final ICS and ICSE time table or datesheets here:
ISC (Class 12) Time Table 2018
ISC or Class 12 2018 exam time table
ICSE (Class 12) Time Table 2018
ICSE or Class 10 2018 exam time table
