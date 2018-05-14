ICSE Result 2018: ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Results Soon @ Cisce.org; Here Is How To Check

The ICSE Class 10 results are expected to be released on the council website cisce.org. The council will release ISC Class 12 results also today.

Education | | Updated: May 14, 2018 12:39 IST
ICSE Result 2018: Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 results will be declared soon on the official website of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The ICSE Class 10 results are expected to be released on the council website cisce.org. The students may access their ICSE Class 10 results and ISC Class 12 results from internet and also through SMS. The ICSE results will be released by 3.00 pm today.
 

ICSE result 2018: How to get ICSE result through SMS


Follow the format given here to get your ICSE results through SMS:

To get ICSE Results 2018 on your Mobile SMS:

ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.

To get ISC Results 2018 on your Mobile SMS:

ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.
 
ICSE, ISC Results 2018: How to check


The candidates who are searching for ICSE Class 10 results and ISC Class 12 results may follow these steps to access results on CISCE Council's website:

Step1: Go to the official website of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), cisce.org
Step 2: Click on the link ' ICSE / ISC Results 2018'
Step 3: Click on your examination, ICSE or ISC
Step 4: Enter your Unique ID and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen. 
Step 5: Submit it and see your results

Click here for more updates on ICSE Class 10 results and ISC Class 12 results

