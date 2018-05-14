ICSE Result 2018: ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Results Soon @ Cisce.org; Here Is How To Check

ICSE result 2018: How to get ICSE result through SMS
Follow the format given here to get your ICSE results through SMS:
To get ICSE Results 2018 on your Mobile SMS:
ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.
To get ISC Results 2018 on your Mobile SMS:
ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.
ICSE, ISC Results 2018: How to check
The candidates who are searching for ICSE Class 10 results and ISC Class 12 results may follow these steps to access results on CISCE Council's website:
Step1: Go to the official website of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), cisce.org
Step 2: Click on the link ' ICSE / ISC Results 2018'
Step 3: Click on your examination, ICSE or ISC
Step 4: Enter your Unique ID and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.
Step 5: Submit it and see your results
