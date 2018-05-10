DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2018 Announced; 83.75 Per Cent

Total 29000 appeared for VHSC exam. The pass percentage for VHSC is 90.24%.
How to check DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2018?
Step one: Go to official results website: www.result.kerala.gov.in.
Step two: Click on the result link.
Step three: Enter the required details.
Step four: Submit and view the result.
Take a printout of the provisional marks sheet as this can be used until you procure the original marks sheet form the respective institute.
Apart from the website mentioned above, students can also check their result on any of the following websites: keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.
CommentsLast date to apply for Say or improvement is May 16 and the improvement exams will begin on June 5. Plus One result will be declared by the end of May 2018.
