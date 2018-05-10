DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2018 Announced; 83.75 Per Cent DHSE Kerala has released the result for Plus Two (second year) students.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2018 Announced At Dhsekerala.gov.in, New Delhi: DHSE Kerala has released the result for Plus Two (second year) students who appeared for the exam which was conducted from March 7 to March 28, 2018. Of the total 3.69 lakh students who wrote the exam 3.09 lakh have passed in the exam. the overall pass percentage is 83.75. Kannur district is the district with most pass percentage at 86.75 per cent. while Pathanamthitta is the worst pass district with 77.16%. Malappuram is the district with most A + students. 79 schools scored 100% pass percentage.



Total 29000 appeared for VHSC exam. The pass percentage for VHSC is 90.24%.



How to check DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2018?



Step one: Go to official results website: www.result.kerala.gov.in.



Step two: Click on the result link.



Step three: Enter the required details.



Step four: Submit and view the result.



Take a printout of the provisional marks sheet as this can be used until you procure the original marks sheet form the respective institute.



Apart from the website mentioned above, students can also check their result on any of the following websites: keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.



Last date to apply for Say or improvement is May 16 and the improvement exams will begin on June 5. Plus One result will be declared by the end of May 2018.



