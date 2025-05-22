Plus Two Result 2025 Kerala Live: Kerala Minister for General Education, V Sivankutty, will announce the results of the Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations today at 3PM in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will activate the DHSE result links on the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, and result.kite.kerala.gov.in - after 4pm. Additionally, the marksheets will also be available on the DigiLocker portal. Students will be able to access their marksheets there. A total of 4,44,807 candidates appeared for the Plus Two examinations this year.

Those who do not pass the exams will have the option to improve their scores by appearing for the supplementary exams. Students who are dissatisfied with their results will have the opportunity to apply for rechecking of their answer sheets by paying the required fee online. Details regarding the supplementary exams and the rechecking process will be released by the board on the official website after the result declaration.

Kerala Plus Two Results 2025: Credentials Required To Check Results

To access their results, students will need to enter their registration number and date of birth in the login window. The online marksheet will include key details such as the student's name, roll number, date of birth, subject-wise marks, and total score.

This year, the exams were held between March 6 and March 29. Exams for the Arts stream concluded earlier, on March 21.

