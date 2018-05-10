DHSE Kerala To Declare Plus Two Result 2018 Today: Live Update

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2018: Live Update



Kerala plus two result 2018 will be declared today by DHSE. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala will declare the Kerala HSE, VHSE Class 12 (Plus Two) 2018 results today. The DHSE Kerala result will be declared at 11.00 am today from the PRD Chamber situated at the south block of Kerala Secretariat. Once the results are announced by the minister, the Kerala Plus Two results will be made available online on websites like keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in and dhsekerala.gov.in, said the statement. Kerala DHSE is releasing Plus Two results five days earlier than it was released last year.Kerala SSLC result was declared last week. Overall pass percentage is 97.84.Kerala Education Minister C. Raveendranath will declare the plus two general and vocational result today.