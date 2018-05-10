Gujarat HSC Result 2018 At 9.00 am: Live Updates

Students expecting the Gujarat class 12 result can check the live updates here:
GSEB Class 12 Result 2018: Live Updates
May 10, 8.24 am: Students should take a printout of the online HSC result 2018 mark sheet. Official mark statement and pass certificate will be issued to students after result declaration.
May 10, 8.20 am: Gujarat HSC and GUJCET result will be declared at indiaresults.com and www.gseb.org.
May 10, 8.13 am: GUJCET result will grant admission to Degree Engineering and Diploma/ Degree Pharmacy courses only.
May 10, 8.10 am: HSC result will be declared for 1.5 lakh students.
May 10, 8.06 am: GUJCET 2018 result will also be declared today.
May 10, 8.02 am: Students can check the Gujarat board result on the official website www.gseb.org.