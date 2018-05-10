Gujarat HSC Result 2018 At 9.00 am: Live Updates

GSEB Result 2018 For Class 12 Today: Live Updates



GSEB Class 12 Result 2018: Live Updates

GSEB Class 12 result (Science) will be released today by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB). Gujarat Board is expected to release the GSEB SSC and GSEB HSC results on the official website, gseb.org. Approximately 17 to 18 lakh students appeared in boards this year that includes 10 lakh for SSC, 5.5 lakh for HSC general stream and nearly 1.5 lakh for Science stream. Last year, GSEB declared the HSC / Class 12 Science results on the official website of the board on May 11. The overall pass percentage of GSEB science stream candidates was 81.89 last year.Students expecting the Gujarat class 12 result can check the live updates here:Students should take a printout of the online HSC result 2018 mark sheet. Official mark statement and pass certificate will be issued to students after result declaration.Gujarat HSC and GUJCET result will be declared at indiaresults.com and www.gseb.org.GUJCET result will grant admission to Degree Engineering and Diploma/ Degree Pharmacy courses only.HSC result will be declared for 1.5 lakh students.GUJCET 2018 result will also be declared today.: Students can check the Gujarat board result on the official website www.gseb.org.