Share EMAIL PRINT GSEB HSC Science Result 2018 Expected Today At Gseb.org New Delhi: Gujarat Board Class 12 result for Science stream students will be announced today. Gujarat Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), Gandhinagar will be releasing the result at 9:00 am today on the official website. The result is being released for Science stream students first and the result for commerce and Arts will follow later. The result date for Commerce and Arts streams has not been announced yet. Around 1.35 lakh students had appeared for the GSEB HSC exam in Science stream.



More than 55 thousand students appeared for the exam in A group which comprises Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and more than 76 thousand students appeared for the exam in group B which comprises Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.



The exam for Gujarat HSC Science stream was conducted from march 12 to March 22, 2018.



The result will be available on the official GSEB website (www.gseb.org). Students would need their examination roll number to check their result. Since the result will be announced at 9:00 am, the countdown has really begun now. The board is also expected to declare the result for GUJCET 2018 at the same time.



