GSEB HSC Science Result 2018 Expected Today At Gseb.org

More than 55 thousand students appeared for the exam in A group which comprises Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and more than 76 thousand students appeared for the exam in group B which comprises Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.
The exam for Gujarat HSC Science stream was conducted from march 12 to March 22, 2018.
CommentsThe result will be available on the official GSEB website (www.gseb.org). Students would need their examination roll number to check their result. Since the result will be announced at 9:00 am, the countdown has really begun now. The board is also expected to declare the result for GUJCET 2018 at the same time.
