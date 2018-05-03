Kerala SSLC Result 2018 Declared; 97.84 Per Cent Students Pass

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the SSLC result 2018 at www.kerala.gov.in, www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.results.itschool.gov.in, www.cdit.org, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.results.nic.in and www.educationkerala.gov.in.
How to check Kerala SSLC Result 2018?
Step one: Go to any of the official website mentioned above.
Step two: Click on the SSLC result link.
Step three: Enter your examination roll number.
Step four: Submit and view your result.
Apart from the websites, students can also check their result on the PRD Live App of Kerala PRD and Saphalam App of Kerala Education Department. Both the apps are available for download on the google play store.
CommentsThe Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has also released the results of THSLC (hearing impaired), AHSLC and SSLC (hearing impaired) today.
Click here for more Education News