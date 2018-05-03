Kerala SSLC Result 2018 Declared; 97.84 Per Cent Students Pass Kerala SSLC Result 2018 has been declared. The result is available on the official Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan website.

Kerala SSLC Result 2018 has been declared. The result is available on the official Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan website. The pass percentage for Kerala SSLC is 97.84 per cent this year. The pass percentage for THSLC studenst is 98.6 per cent. The results was declared by the education minister Professor C Raveendranath from Thiruvananthapuram. This year more than 4 lakh students had appeared for the SSLC examination in Kerala. This year the results were released earlier than last year. In 2017, Kerala SSLC result was announced on May 25.



Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the SSLC result 2018 at www.kerala.gov.in, www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.results.itschool.gov.in, www.cdit.org, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.results.nic.in and www.educationkerala.gov.in.



How to check Kerala SSLC Result 2018?



Step one: Go to any of the official website mentioned above.



Step two: Click on the SSLC result link.



Step three: Enter your examination roll number.



Step four: Submit and view your result.



Apart from the websites, students can also check their result on the PRD Live App of Kerala PRD and Saphalam App of Kerala Education Department. Both the apps are available for download on the google play store.



The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has also released the results of THSLC (hearing impaired), AHSLC and SSLC (hearing impaired) today.



Click here for more



