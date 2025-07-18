Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025 Out, Check Direct Link To Download Marksheet

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025 Out: The Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has announced the results of the Class 12 Save A Year (SAY) examinations 2025. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams can now access their Kerala Plus Two SAY scores on the official websites, keralaresults.nic.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
Education Minister V Sivankutty officially declared the results for 3,70,642 students who took the board exams earlier this year. A total of 2,88,394 candidates successfully passed, equivalent to 77.81%. This marks a slight decline of 0.88 percentage points compared to the previous year.
The DHSE conducted the SAY exams from June 23 to June 27 in two sessions: the morning shift from 9.30 AM to 12:15 PM and the afternoon shift from 2 PM to 4:45 PM. These exams offered students who did not pass in the initial round a chance to improve their scores.
Revaluation requests were accepted prior to the SAY exams, and revised marks were released on July 1.
Notably, 57 schools achieved a perfect pass rate this year. These include six government schools, 19 aided schools, 22 unaided schools, and 10 special institutions.
How To Check Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025:
- Go to the official website: keralaresults.nic.in or results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
- Click on the "Kerala HSE Second Year SAY Result 2025" link.
- Enter your registration number and date of birth.
- Check and download your revised marksheet for future reference.
Students are advised to verify all details on the marksheet and keep a copy for academic and admission purposes.