Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025 Out, Check Direct Link To Download Marksheet

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025 Out: The Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has announced the results of the Class 12 Save A Year (SAY) examinations 2025. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams can now access their Kerala Plus Two SAY scores on the official websites, keralaresults.nic.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Education Minister V Sivankutty officially declared the results for 3,70,642 students who took the board exams earlier this year. A total of 2,88,394 candidates successfully passed, equivalent to 77.81%. This marks a slight decline of 0.88 percentage points compared to the previous year.

The DHSE conducted the SAY exams from June 23 to June 27 in two sessions: the morning shift from 9.30 AM to 12:15 PM and the afternoon shift from 2 PM to 4:45 PM. These exams offered students who did not pass in the initial round a chance to improve their scores.

Revaluation requests were accepted prior to the SAY exams, and revised marks were released on July 1.

Notably, 57 schools achieved a perfect pass rate this year. These include six government schools, 19 aided schools, 22 unaided schools, and 10 special institutions.

How To Check Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025:

Go to the official website: keralaresults.nic.in or results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the "Kerala HSE Second Year SAY Result 2025" link.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Check and download your revised marksheet for future reference.

Students are advised to verify all details on the marksheet and keep a copy for academic and admission purposes.