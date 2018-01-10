CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams From 5 March; Date Sheets Released CBSE has released the board exam date sheet. Candidates can find the same at the official website cbse.nic.in.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2018; Check At Cbse.nic.in New Delhi: CBSE has released the date sheets for class 10, 12 exams. The Board will begin the exams from 5 March 2018, after Holi festival. While class 10 board exams will continue till 4 April, for class 12 students the exam will continue till 12 April 2018. With the news confirmed from board officials, students who are going to appear for the exam should now start a rigorous preparation. CBSE date sheet 2018 is available at the official websites cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.in. Class 10 mathematics paper will be held on 28 March 2018 and for class 12 it will be on 21 March.



The board exam will commence from 10.30 am. Candidates can go through the marking scheme and sample papers released by the Board. Click here for CBSE Sample Papers. Board exam date sheet will be given to the students by individual schools as well. In case the official website slows down, students can either refer the date sheet given below or get the same from their schools.



CBSE Date Sheet 2018 For Class 10











CBSE Date Sheet 2018 For Class 12









CBSE has tightened scrutiny process and had asked affiliated schools for nomination and deployment of regular teachers for the evaluation of answer scripts of secondary and senior secondary school certificate exam 2018. In order to ensure quality assessment, the Board has decided to induct large number of experienced teachers for evaluation of answer copies. Schools had been asked to upload the data of teachers before 5 January 2018 on the examination portal of the Board.



With sufficient time interval between two consecutive papers, students can plan their preparation strategy, properly.





