CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams From 5 March; Date Sheets Released

The board exam will commence from 10.30 am. Candidates can go through the marking scheme and sample papers released by the Board. Click here for CBSE Sample Papers. Board exam date sheet will be given to the students by individual schools as well. In case the official website slows down, students can either refer the date sheet given below or get the same from their schools.
CBSE Date Sheet 2018 For Class 10
CBSE Date Sheet 2018 For Class 12
CBSE has tightened scrutiny process and had asked affiliated schools for nomination and deployment of regular teachers for the evaluation of answer scripts of secondary and senior secondary school certificate exam 2018. In order to ensure quality assessment, the Board has decided to induct large number of experienced teachers for evaluation of answer copies. Schools had been asked to upload the data of teachers before 5 January 2018 on the examination portal of the Board.
Comments
Click here for more Education News