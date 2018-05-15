Delhi University UG Admission 2018: Online Registration Begins Today, List Of Required Documents

DU UG Admission 2018: List Of Required Documents For Online Registration

Passport size photograph of the applicant. The specification of the passport size photo is same as that used in the Indian Passport.

Scanned signature of the applicant

Self attested copy of Class X Board Certificate (for the date of birth)

Self attested Class XII Marks-Sheet, if result is announced. (In case Mark-Sheet is not issued by the Board then the self attested copy of the Mark-Sheet downloaded from the respective boards' website should be uploaded).

Self attested copy of SC/ST/OBC/PwD/KM/CW Certificate, if applicable.

Self attested copy of income certificate (for OBC non-creamy layer) Certificate, if applicable.

Self attested copy of Sport Certificate(s) for last three years, if applicable.

Self attested copy of Extra Curricular Activities Certificate(s), if applicable

Delhi University will begin the online registration for admission to UG courses today. The registration process will be completely online. The link for registration will be activated on the official website of the University anytime today. The Delhi University under graduate admission is nothing sort of an event which keeps students and parents on their toes. However, the complete online registration process does tend to minimize the efforts that went into the admission process earlier.This year the registration process for both merit-based and entrance-based courses will begin at the same time. The first cut-off for merit-based courses is expected to be out by June 19, 2018. The university may make changes to the schedule later. Based on the admission guidelines from last year, students would need to upload the following documents at the time of the registration process:These are the documents students were required to upload last year. There might be some change which will be clear once the University releases the prospectus/handbook for registration process.Click here for more Education News

