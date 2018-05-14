Delhi University Admission Process Begins Tomorrow; 5 Things You Should Know About Online Registration Online registration process to undergraduate courses in Delhi University (also known as University of Delhi) will begin tomorrow.

Share EMAIL PRINT The DU UG admission process is being undertaken to fill more than 50,000 seats New Delhi: (also known as University of Delhi) will begin tomorrow. The admission process is being undertaken to fill more than fifty thousand seats in colleges affiliated with the central university situated in Delhi. The online registration process will be done for admitting students to prestigious colleges including Hindu College, Miranda House College, Lady Sriram College, Shri Ram College of Commerce and Hansraj College among others. Registration for the post graduate courses in Delhi University will start from May 13.

DU Admission 2018 Online Registration: 5 Important Things Admission Seekers Should Know

DU Admission 2018: Dates



Online registration for undergraduate (UG) programmes will kick start from tomorrow. However, the university is yet to announce other dates' details on last date of registration, first cut-off date etc..



Here is the dates'details for courses other than UG:



Post Graduate Programmes: May 18, 2018



Post Graduate Diploma in Cyber Security and Law: May 18, 2018



M.Phil. / Ph.D. Programmes: May 20, 2018



DU Admission 2018: Online Registration



According to the varsity, the registration process of all the programmes will be completely online for all categories and for all quotas.



"The details of registration process and subsequent procedure will be available in the Bulletin of Information, which will be available online in downloadable form," the NCR-based university said in a statement recently.



The registration process will be held on the link hosted by Delhi University portal; du.ac.in.



DU Admission 2018: Merit-Based and Entrance Exam-Based Courses



The UG admission will be conducted for two major categories; merit based courses and entrance exam based courses.



For merit-based admission, the university will declare various cut-off marks for admission to different UG courses available in colleges affiliated with the university.



In last academic session, DU conducted entrance for 9 UG programmes including Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), BA (Hons) in Business Economics, Humanities and Social Sciences, Multimedia and Mass Communication and Music.



Delhi University had announced in April this year that it would add new features to its online form for 2018-19 admissions which would include providing a single portal for applications for both merit-based and entrance-based entry into undergraduate courses.



There are more than 75 colleges for which the university is conducting the admission drive. However, two colleges conduct their own separate application process. These are St. Stephens College in North Campus and Jesus and Mary College in South Campus. Jesus and Mary College, popularly known as JMC, is an all-girls college. The application process for both these colleges is expected to be conducted within the same schedule as for all other colleges under Delhi University.



DU Admission 2018: Who All Can Apply



Candididates who have completed higher secondary or plus to or Class 12 or Pre-University Certificate courses from recognized boards like CBSE, ICSE and state level boards may apply for UG courses in Delhi University.



According to reports, the UG online registration window will remain open even after the CBSE declares the Class 12 results, to facilitate the central board students to register themselves seats available in the colleges.



Several state school boards including Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh have released the class 12 or higher secondary results while the ISC results were declared today.



CBSE is yet to announce a date for the Class 12 results. Responding to a query from NDTV, a CBSE official said the board has not fixed a date for results declaration yet.



DU Admission 2018: 'Open Days' For Admission Orientation



The University of Delhi will hold Open Days session for aspiring students for admission from May 21, 2018 to May 29, 2018 except Sunday in the Conference Centre, Near Gate No. 4, North Campus.



The Open Days will have two sessions viz. 10:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. and 12:00 Noon to 01:30 P.M.



In these Open Days Sessions information about registration, admission process, schedule and other related information will be provided. After a short presentation, expert comments of panelists representing various Departments of the University will follow.



