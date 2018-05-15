DU Admission 2018: Online Registration Begins Today; Check List Of Entrance Based Courses

Up until last year, students were required to register for the entrance-based and merit-based courses separately. This year, however, students will be able to register for both the courses in one registration form. Also, students are allowed to apply for multiple courses in one form.
Students would need to select the course they seek admission to in the registration form itself. The courses for which an entrance exam will be conducted are:
- B.A. (Honours) Business Economics
- Bachelor of Management Studies
- Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis)
- B.Tech. (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations)
- B.A. (Honours) Humanities and Social Sciences
- Bachelors of Elementary Education
- Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health Education & Sports
- B.A. (Honours) Multimedia and Mass Communication
- Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Hindustani Music- Vocal/Instrumental
- (Sitar/Sarod/Guitar/Violin/Santoor)
- Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Karnatak Music- Vocal/Instrumental
- (Veena/ Violin)
- Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Percussion Music (Tabla/Pakhawaj)
- Five Year Integrated Programme in Journalism in Delhi School of
- Journalism
Apart from the courses mentioned above, admission to all other courses will be based on marks scored in class 12.
