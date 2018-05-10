Delhi University Admission 2018: Online Registration Expected To Begin From May 15

The registration for Post Graduate (PG) courses will begin from May 18 while the application process for the M.Phil and Ph.D courses will start from May 20, the official who is associated with the admission committee said.
The UG admission will be conducted for two major categories; merit based courses and entrance exam based courses.
For merit-based admission, the university will declare various cut-off marks for admission to different UG courses available in colleges affiliated with the university.
In last academic session, DU conducted entrance for 9 UG programmes including Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), BA (Hons) in Business Economics, Humanities and Social Sciences, Multimedia and Mass Communication and Music.
In last admission season, DU had released eleven cut-off lists for admissions to its undergraduate courses. The first cut-off was released on June 23.
Delhi University had announced in April this year that it would add new features to its online form for 2018-19 admissions which would include providing a single portal for applications for both merit-based and entrance-based entry into undergraduate courses.
Press Trust of India reported that the university has facilitated automatic capturing of Class 12 marks scored by a Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) student once he/she enters registration number and has also provided options to upload three best certificates for sports category students, instead of just one previously.
Besides, five-year integrated journalism course has been added as a new course to the portal.
According to reports, the UG online registration window will remain open even after the CBSE declares the Class 12 results, to facilitate the central board students to register themselves for more than 50 thousand seats available in the colleges.
Several state school boards including Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh have released the class 12 or higher secondary results while the ISC results are expected on May 14.
CBSE is yet to announce a date for the Class 12 results.
CommentsThe DU admission process traditionally extends from four to five months. DU had invited applications for for foreign nationals for admissions to its UG, PG, M.Phil and PhD courses for the 2018-19 academic year in February.
Click here for more Education News