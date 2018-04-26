DU Adds New Features To Online Admission Form For Undergraduate Courses

The university has facilitated automatic capturing of Class 12 marks scored by a CBSE student once he/she enters registration number and has also provided options to upload three best certificates for sports category students, instead of just one previously.
Besides, five-year integrated journalism course has been added as a new course to the portal.
"The main objective of the two-day programme is to familiarise aspirants about the online registration process and admissions in the undergraduate course during 2018-19, particularly in the context of some new features added in the application form this year," Delhi University Registrar Tarun Das said in a statement.
The orientation programme will begin at 10 am in Conference Centre near Gate Number 4 of North Campus.
