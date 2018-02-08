DU Admission For Foreign Students From 15 February; No Entrance Test Delhi University (DU) has invited applications from February 15 for foreign nationals for admissions to its undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil and PhD courses for the 2018-19 academic year, a release said.

"The university offers over 250 programmes at various levels and there is no entrance test for foreign nationals," the release issued by the Registrar said.



Eligible foreign applicants are informed that the registration for all will be made online through fsr@du.ac.in, it said.



The Foreign Students' Registry Office will be available for handling queries from aspirants through fsr@du.ac.in and fsr_du@yahoo.com, and on 011-2766 6756, the release said.



Admission will be held for more than 250 programmes in Arts, Social Science, Commerce, Science discipline. ‘The University provides a myriad of opportunities for its students by making available world class infrastructure and research facilities. There is zero tolerance towards sexual harassment and any form of discrimination. The University upholds the value of pluralism and is sensitive to diversity of cultures, ethnicity, language, religions, nationalities, gender and physical and psychological states of all students,’ reads the official notification.



(With Inputs From PTI)



