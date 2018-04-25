Over 6 Lakh CBSE Class 12 Students Take Economics Re-test; Check Exam Analysis Here

The CBSE had announced the re-test for class 12 economics paper after reports of the leak surfaced on March 28. Students who have registered from NRI centres were exempted from the re-test.
"The paper which was re-conducted today was a balanced paper. However, there was difference in the All India and Delhi question papers," said Surinder Kaur, PGT Economics.
Ms Kaur, who teaches at Army Public School, Delhi Cantt, said few questions were repeated from the previous papers. She also said questions in all three sets were same, but they were sequenced differently.
"No questions were out of syllabus and the questions were prepared as per CBSE guidelines," she said.
"Numericals were quite easy and all the questions in both the sections were easy and direct," she added.
According to Ms Kaur, students who have practiced CBSE sample papers and previous year question papers could score 60% and above for today's Class 12 ecnomomics paper.
The exam was at the centres allotted to the candidates earlier, a senior CBSE official told PTI.
There were also reports of the CBSE Class 10 mathematics paper being leaked, but the board decided against a re-test of the Class 10 paper, saying the examination was "largely an internal segment" of the school education system.
The reports of leak of the CBSE papers had caused disappointment among students across the country last month.
In Delhi, students held protests, accusing the board and government of negligence and demanded immediate action against the guilty.
The investigators made arrests in several parts of the country, including in Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh, in connection with the case.
The Class 12 economics paper was leaked on March 23 - three days before the scheduled date, according to the Delhi Police.
The leak was exposed after an envelope containing four images of the hand-written economics paper was delivered to the CBSE Headquarters in Delhi on the evening of the scheduled date of examination - March 26.
The Human Resource Development Ministry then set up a committee to examine the CBSE examination process. The seven-member panel, headed by former HRD secretary Vinay Sheel Oberoi, has to submit its report by May 31 to the ministry.
