CBSE Re-Exam: Latest Updates On Class 10, Class 12 Paper Leak Row

Here are the updates on the CBSE Class 10 Maths, Class 12 Economics re-exam:

The Class 12 economics paper will be held nationwide on 25 April, the government said on Friday but the Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, appears to be having second thoughts on a re-exam for the Class 10 Maths paper. The re-test will be held for Class 10 students in Delhi and Haryana only if it is required, Union Education Secretary Anil Swarup said. The government said the re-test was being held for the Class 12 paper without waiting for a detailed inquiry to ensure that the results were declared in time for students to meet deadlines for university admission. At least 35 people, including students, parents and coaching centre owners, have been questioned in connection with the probe into the leak.