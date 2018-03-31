Class 10 Re-Exam If There's 'Large Scale Leak', Says Minister: 10 Facts

CBSE paper leak: Students protest outside the CBSE office in New Delhi (PTI)

New Delhi: The re-exam of CBSE's class 10 Maths paper will only be held in Delhi and Haryana if the police investigation points to a "large-scale leak", said Education Minister Prakash Javadekar, stressing that more than 14 lakh students of Class 10 will not have to give a re-test. However, the Class 12 Economics paper that leaked this week will be held across the country on April 25, the government has said. The re-test of the Class 12 paper will be held without waiting for a detailed inquiry to ensure that the results are declared in time for students to meet deadlines for university admission.