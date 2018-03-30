CBSE Class 12 Economics Re-Exam Date To Clash With These Entrance Exams The AP EAMCET exam for engineering will be conducted from April 22 to April 25 while Kerala KEAM will be conducted on April 23 and April 24.

25 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE has announced the date for class 12 Economics re-examination. New Delhi: CBSE has announced the date for



First of all, with the exam date on April 25, a lot of students would be in pickle as many state entrance exams have been scheduled around the period April 20-30, 2018. Many students in science stream, from the Mathematics group and Biology group as well, opt for Economics as one of their subject of study in +2. For all such students the date of Economics exam can prove to be an issue of huge inconvenience.



Let's take a look at some of the entrance examinations which will be conducted in April. While the offline exam for JEE Main is on April 8 and online exam is on April 15 and 16, some state entrance exams for engineering and architecture courses are around the same time as the date for economics re-exam.



The



Click here for more



CBSE has announced the date for class 12 Economics re-examination . The re-exam will be held on April 25 for students across the country. The Secretary of School Education, Anil Swaroop, in a press conference, said that the question paper for Economics had indeed been leaked and hence the paper will be conducted for all students. Re-examination will not be held for students who appeared for the exam at International centres . Considering that the exam will now be over on April 25, there will be a delay in declaration of result as well.First of all, with the exam date on April 25, a lot of students would be in pickle as many state entrance exams have been scheduled around the period April 20-30, 2018. Many students in science stream, from the Mathematics group and Biology group as well, opt for Economics as one of their subject of study in +2. For all such students the date of Economics exam can prove to be an issue of huge inconvenience.Let's take a look at some of the entrance examinations which will be conducted in April. While the offline exam for JEE Main is on April 8 and online exam is on April 15 and 16, some state entrance exams for engineering and architecture courses are around the same time as the date for economics re-exam. The Andhra Pradesh EAMCET exam for engineering will be conducted from April 22 to April 25, 2018. The Kerala Engineering Entrance Examination will be conducted on April 23 and April 24, leaving no gap for students appearing in the entrance to prepare for the re-test.Click here for more Education News