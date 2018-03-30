CBSE Re-Exam Date: Class 12 Economics Re-Exam On Apr 25, Class 10 In July In Delhi, Haryana The CBSE had decided to conduct re-exams for the Class 10 mathematics paper and Class 12 economics paper after it had received information about paper leaks.

165 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE Paper Leak: There will be no re-examination outside India, CBSE has announced New Delhi: The re-exam for the



Addressing a press conference, Mr Swarup said a preliminary enquiry has revealed that the leak for Class 10 mathematics paper was restricted to Delhi and Haryana.



"Regarding Class 10th re-examination, as leak was restricted to Delhi and Haryana, if it at all a re-exam will happen, it will happen only in Delhi and Haryana and a decision will be taken on this in next 15 days. If at all a re-exam is done, it will be in July," he said.



"Our immediate concern is that the children of this country should not suffer unnecessarily. The decision we have taken is in their interest but this does not mean the inquiry will end," Mr Swarup added.



The

CBSE Paper Leak: Students protest against CBSE in Delhi on Friday



The



According a First Information Report (FIR) -- the second in this case -- the CBSE or Central Board of Secondary Education received an email at 1:40 am on March 28, the day of the math exam, with 12 images of the question paper, handwritten.



Despite evidence that the question paper was out before the exam and a nine-hour window to act, nothing was done until the exam was over. The police on Thursday questioned 25 people, including 11 school students and seven first year college students. For the first time, the CBSE's exam in-charge was questioned, for four hours.



Today,



The re-exam for the Class 12 economics paper will be held on 25 April but a decision on the re-exam for the Class 10 math paper will be taken later, Union Education Secretary Anil Swarup said today, two days after the CBSE or Central Board of Secondary Education announced that the papers for the two exams had been leaked and students will have to take re-exams.Addressing a press conference, Mr Swarup said a preliminary enquiry has revealed that the leak for Class 10 mathematics paper was restricted to Delhi and Haryana."Regarding Class 10th re-examination, as leak was restricted to Delhi and Haryana, if it at all a re-exam will happen, it will happen only in Delhi and Haryana and a decision will be taken on this in next 15 days. If at all a re-exam is done, it will be in July," he said."Our immediate concern is that the children of this country should not suffer unnecessarily. The decision we have taken is in their interest but this does not mean the inquiry will end," Mr Swarup added.The CBSE or Central Board of Secondary Education had decided to conduct re-exams for the Class 10 mathematics paper and Class 12 economics paper after it had received information about paper leaks.At least 1,000 students in Delhi may have accessed the leaked papers, the police believe.The CBSE had received an anonymous fax on March 23, which alerted it to the possibility that the paper for the Class 12 Economics exam three days later may have been leaked. The fax, which was from an unknown source, alleged that a coaching centre and two schools were involved in leaking the exam paper.According a First Information Report (FIR) -- the second in this case -- the CBSE or Central Board of Secondary Education received an email at 1:40 am on March 28, the day of the math exam, with 12 images of the question paper, handwritten.Despite evidence that the question paper was out before the exam and a nine-hour window to act, nothing was done until the exam was over. The police on Thursday questioned 25 people, including 11 school students and seven first year college students. For the first time, the CBSE's exam in-charge was questioned, for four hours.Today, six students were also detained in Jharkhand over the leak.