CBSE Paper Leak Updates: 5 Tutors, 18 Students Questioned By Police

CBSE Paper Leak: Police are looking for WhatsApp admins believed to be involved in sharing exam paper.

Here are the updates in the case:



The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday decided to conduct re-exams for the Class 10 Mathematics paper and Class 12 Economics paper in view of the paper leaks. Eighteen students - 11 from various Delhi schools and seven first year college students - are among 25 people questioned as the police tries to track down the source of the leak. The CBSE has also instituted an internal inquiry into the matter with a view to secure all future exams.