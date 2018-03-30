CBSE Paper Leak Updates: 5 Tutors, 18 Students Questioned By Police

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday decided to conduct re-exams for the Class 10 Mathematics paper and Class 12 Economics paper in view of the paper leaks. Eighteen students - 11 from various Delhi schools and seven first year college students - are among 25 people questioned as the police tries to track down the source of the leak. The CBSE has also instituted an internal inquiry into the matter with a view to secure all future exams.
Here are the updates in the case:
CBSE Paper Leak: Could Exams Have Been Scrapped? Board Got 'Leak' Tip-Off Days In Advance
The school board CBSE and the police knew about the leaked question papers before millions of students took the examination on Monday, reveals the police complaint accessed by NDTV.
The leaked economics paper was being circulated on social media, including WhatsApp, several hours before the test started on Monday. On March 15, the Delhi government said it received complaints from the CBSE about the Class 12 Accountancy paper being leaked.
The board had been fending off complaints for days that question papers were leaked. The FIR shows it received a fax on March 23, two days before the economics exam. They informed the police the next day, but the exam was not called off. A case was filed on March 27, a day after the exam.
