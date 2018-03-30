There Was No Time To Cancel Math Exam, Says Education Ministry

The e-mail had 12 attachments with handwritten question papers. The sender claimed that the math paper was leaked on WhatsApp and urged the CBSE to cancel the paper.
"The mail came at 1.29 am on March 28 (early Wednesday) but the mail was seen at 8.55 am by the CBSE chairman. The paper was sent for verification. Just because there was an alert, we couldn't have stopped the exam," said the Education Secretary.
The math exam began at 10 am and "could not practically be stopped", said Mr Swarup.
has announced that the Class 12 Economics re-exam will be held on April 25. For the class 10 math exam, the Education Secretary said a decision would be taken later and the exam would be held only in July, in Delhi and Haryana.
The police have written to Google for help to track down the whistleblower through their Gmail ID.