Who Was CBSE Paper Leak Whistleblower? Cops Ask Google For Help

Amid anger and protests over the leak of two school exam papers, the Delhi police has asked Google to help identify the "whistleblower" who used fax, email, courier and WhatsApp to alert education board CBSE about the breach.
Events pieced together by the police reveals that the board did not act on at least two tip-offs.
The CBSE or Central Board of Secondary Education received an anonymous fax on March 23, which alerted it to the possibility that the paper for the Class 12 Economics exam three days later may have been leaked. The fax, which was from an unknown source, alleged that a coaching centre and two schools were involved in leaking the exam paper.
A day later, the board forwarded the fax to its regional office, which in turn passed it on to the Crime branch on WhatsApp.
The police contacted the coaching centre's owner, a man named Vicky. But he was let off in absence of any solid proof.
On March 26 (Monday), after the exam the CBSE office received a packet with answers to the Economics exam along with mobile numbers of four people who allegedly received the paper on WhatsApp.
On Tuesday, a day before the Class 10 math exam, the CBSE was well aware that the Class 12 Economics paper had been leaked, but it went ahead with the exam. In the evening, the police filed the first FIR in the case.
A day later, the class 10 math paper was leaked around 1.30 am, nine hours before the exam. But the board didn't scrap it. Instead, 90 minutes after the exam, it filed the second complaint with the police.
The crime branch has asked Google to help find the origin of the mail.
