CBSE Exam 2020: Board Approaches Delhi Police Over Paper Leak Rumours

CBSE Board 2020: CBSE sought the cooperation of public not to believe or involve in the fake news.

CBSE has written to Delhi Police Special Cell (MAC) to take stern action against persons involved in circulating fake news about CBSE exam paper leaks on social media platforms and for creating panic amongst students and general public, Central Board of Secondary Education said in a statement on Wednesday. The Board has also said it has come to the notice that many anti-social elements are uploading fake messages like providing CBSE question papers and asking candidates to make payment posting, fake videos about leakage of CBSE questions papers, thus, misleading students and parents.

The Board has written to Delhi Police to lodge FIR under various provisions of IPC and IT Act and initiate action against these perpetrators, the statement said.

"CBSE is also trying to ascertain the genuineness of information being received by tracing and contacting individuals making such complaints and has taken follow-up action for security of ongoing exams," it said.

The Board exams 2020 are being conducted since February 15, 2020 for Class 10 and Class 12 students across India and abroad.

"The Board will continue to locate and identify more links and uploads on YouTube and other social media platforms falsely claiming to be in possession of Board's question papers and file complaints with Delhi Police to take suitable and strict action against miscreants," the statement said.

CBSE, also sought the cooperation of public not to believe or involve in the fake, unverified news and help in maintaining the sanctity of examinations at all cost.

This year, cumulatively, over 30 lakh students had registered for the board exams held by CBSE.

Total 18,89,878 students had registered for Class 10 exam and 12,06,893 students is appearing for Class 12 exams. Among the students who have registered for Class 10 exam, 7,88,195 are girls, 11,01,664 are boys and 19 are transgender.

(With PTI Inputs)

Read also:

CBSE Class 10 Science Paper Analysis By Experts

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Paper Tomorrow; Types Of Questions Explained

Students Start Petition To CBSE For 'Lenient Checking' Of Class 12 Physics Paper

CBSE Board 2020: "Overall, A Good Paper," Expert On Class 12 History Exam

Click here for more Education News

