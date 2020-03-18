CBSE Issues Fresh Guidelines For Exam Centres Amid Coronavirus Scare

Coronavirus India: "The exam invigilators should wear masks or cover face with handkerchiefs during exams," CBSE Controller of Exams Sanyam Bhardwaj said in an advisory.

CBSE Issues Fresh Guidelines For Exam Centres Amid Coronavirus Scare

CBSE has issued new guidelines to hold exams amid the coronavirus pandemic (Representational)

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed board examination centres to ensure sitting arrangement with adequate distance between students to contain the coronavirus spread.

"It shall be responsibility of examination centres to ensure that candidates for board exams are seated at distance of one metre from one another. For wherever the size of room doesn''t permit that, the examinees can be split into other rooms.

"The exam invigilators should wear masks or cover face with handkerchiefs during exams," CBSE Controller of Exams Sanyam Bhardwaj said in an advisory.
 

Comments
Coronavirus IndiaCBSECBSE Board Exams 2020

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter