CBSE Direct Recruitment 2026: Tier-I Exam Schedule Out, Check Dates And Timings

CBSE Direct Recruitment 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the schedule for the Tier-1 examination of the Direct Recruitment Quota Examination 2026 (DRQ 2026) for recruitment to various Group A, B and C posts. The examination will be conducted on January 31 and February 1, 2026.

According to the public notice issued on December 30, 2025, the Tier-1 exam for posts including Assistant Secretary, Assistant Professor and Assistant Director (Academics, Training and Skill Education), Accounts Officer and Junior Translation Officer will be held on January 31, 2026. The exam will be conducted in two sessions: Session I from 9.30 am to 11.30 am for a common paper covering multiple posts, and Session II from 2 pm to 4 pm for the Superintendent post.

The Tier-I examination for Junior Accountant and Junior Assistant posts will be held on February 1, 2026, from 9.30 am to 11.30 am.

CBSE has stated that details related to the examination centre, exam city and admit card will be made available through candidates' respective application logins at an appropriate time.

Earlier, CBSE had also opened a two-day edit window for candidates who applied for DRQ 2026. Applicants were allowed to correct or modify details in their online application forms on December 29 and 30, 2025, up to 11.59 pm, after the application process closed on December 27.

Through DRQ 2026, CBSE aims to fill several vacancies across Group A, B and C posts, including Assistant Secretary, Assistant Professor and Assistant Director, Accounts Officer, Superintendent, Junior Translation Officer, Junior Accountant and Junior Assistant.

The number of vacancies notified is tentative and may vary. Selected candidates may be posted at any CBSE office across the country.

CBSE conducts the recruitment on an all-India competitive examination basis.

For detailed information on eligibility criteria, age limits, reservation, pay levels, syllabus, examination scheme and selection process, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification available on the CBSE website.

Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in, for updates.