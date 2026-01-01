CBSE Issues Reminder On Class 10, 12 Practical Exams 2026, Shares Key Instructions

CBSE Practical Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a reminder to all affiliated schools regarding the conduct of Class 10 and 12 practical examinations, projects, and internal assessments for the academic session 2025-26. Schools have been instructed to strictly follow the Board's guidelines to ensure smooth and timely execution of all assessments.

The Board has outlined several key directives for schools:

Schools must ensure sufficient practical answer books are available before the scheduled exams. Any shortage should be reported to the respective Regional Office.

Parents and students should be informed in advance about the schedule of practicals, projects, and internal assessments for strict compliance.

Laboratories must be fully equipped with the necessary infrastructure, materials, and equipment to facilitate experiments and practical work.

Schools should coordinate with CBSE-appointed external examiners well ahead of the assessments to avoid delays.

Arrangements must be made for Children with Special Needs (CWSN) so they can comfortably participate in the practical exams.

Students will appear for assessments as per the schedule fixed by the school. Marks must be uploaded on the same day of the assessment. Corrections after upload will not be allowed.

Schools, internal examiners, and external examiners must ensure that marks are awarded based solely on student performance and correspond to the maximum marks allocated.

No exemptions will be granted for students participating in national or international-level sports, and separate practicals will not be conducted for them.

For Class 12, only CBSE-appointed external examiners are authorised to conduct practical assessments. Use of any other examiner will render the assessment null and void.

Non-compliance with CBSE instructions may lead to cancellation of the practical examination.

Practical assessments must be conducted strictly between 1 January 2026 and 14 February 2026. From 1 February, school principals must closely monitor the conduct of practicals and daily mark uploads.

Any clarifications can be sought from the respective CBSE Regional Office.

Additionally, CBSE has revised the remuneration rates for all exam functionaries for the 2025-26 practical examinations. Details regarding the scale of staff and revised rates are included in the official circular.