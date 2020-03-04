CBSE Class 10 Science Paper Analysis By Experts

CBSE Board 2020: Class 10 Science paper was held for 80 marks today.

Central Board of Secondary Education held the CBSE Class 10 Science examination today. According to experts, the overall, today's Science paper was 'a balanced paper'. "Question paper was based on the latest CBSE pattern," said teachers Priyanka Batra, Sandeep Kaur, Bhawna Srivastav from Army Public School, Delhi Cantt. "If a student was well versed with each and every concept, they would have found the paper very easy," said Ms Neha Johar of Lotus Valley International School, Noida Extension, on today's Class 10 Science paper. Although, Ms Johar added that, for biology and Physics, the questions were quite predictable.

This theory paper was held for 80 marks.

"The paper was a perfect blend of direct and conceptual questions. Most of the numerical were from the chapter 'Light and electricity'. Questions were little tricky but not difficult .Overall it was a balanced paper," said Ms Batra, Ms Kaur and Ms Srivastav.

Ms Neha Johar sent us a detailed analysis of CBSE Class 10 Science paper:

"CBSE board exam paper of Science was a 'conceptual paper with many application based questions'. If a student was well versed with each and every concept, they would have found the paper very easy. The difficulty level was moderate. Although for biology and Physics the questions were quite predictable. Chemistry questions in some places were found a little tricky. In section A the questions based on concepts like paragraph based questions, which was intimated by CBSE that they would give such questions, were quite interesting and challenging for average student. Like the question on TSH (Thyroid Stimulating Hormone) which is not dealt with such clarity and explanation in the NCERT book.

Students would have found the paper to be a bit lengthy as there were way too many subparts in the given questions."

Click here for more Education News

