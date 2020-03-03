CBSE Class 10 Science Exam: Marking Scheme, Question Pattern Discussed

CBSE class 10 science paper question paper will have three sections and 30 questions in total.

CBSE class 10 students will appear for the science paper on March 4. The exam will be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The answer books will be distributed to students at 10 am and from 10.15 am to 10.30 am students will be given time to read the question paper. Science exam is one of the most important theory papers.

CBSE has released the sample paper and marking scheme of class 10 science paper.

Section A will have questions to which students need to give very short answers. It may also include multiple choice questions and assertion-reason type questions. Overall, questions in this section need to be answered in one word or in one sentence.

Section B will have short-answer type questions which would carry three marks each. Answers to these questions need to be to-the-point and must within 50-60 words.

Section C will comprise long answer type questions. Each question will carry 5 marks. These are to be answered in about 80 - 90 words each.

For questions having equations or calculations, specifically those from Physics or Chemistry, each step would carry marks. Students should be careful in writing the steps of calculation.

Units are an important part of Science. Usually questions related to Physics and Chemistry have units, which specifies their dimensions. Units should be mentioned in answers.

Just like units, diagrams are also important while presenting a science answer. The diagrams should be neat and accurate, should be properly labeled and precise annotations must be given.

