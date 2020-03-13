CBSE Pens Poem About Coronavirus Preventive Measures

CBSE has penned a poem about preventive measures for Coronavirus

Amid the coronavirus scare, CBSE has been getting many queries from parents and students about the postponement of ongoing board examinations. The queries have also increased with several states declaring shut down of schools and educational institutes in the upcoming weeks.

The board, to one such query, has replied that the board exams have not been postponed and will be held as per the schedule released by the board earlier.

CBSE has not postponed board exam, date sheet of exams is available on CBSE official website. — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 13, 2020

The board, however, has taken cognizance of students' and parents' concerns and has allowed face masks and sanitizers during the board exams.

CBSE, earlier, had asked the schools to create awareness among school children about preventive interventions such as frequent hand wash and respiratory etiquette. The board, which has been sharing memes this exam season, has created a rhyming poem about the preventive measures and screening of coronavirus.

The poem that espouses the benefit of 'Namaste' in preventing coronavirus from spreading through human contact. The full text of the poem reads,

"Namaste from CBSE We bow to the light in you And may your hands Be always clean To tough your face Be never keen Cough and Sneeze They help to screen Do namaste to all No handshake routine."

The board also shared the poem through its social media accounts on different platforms.

Meanwhile, schools and educational institutes have been asked to shut down in state like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Haryana.

