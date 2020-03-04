Coronavirus: CBSE Asks Schools To Create Awareness Among Students About Preventive Interventions

Create awareness among students about preventive interventions: CBSE to schools on coronavirus.

As a precautionary measure to prevent spread of coronavirus, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked the schools to creating awareness among school children about preventive interventions such as frequent hand wash and respiratory etiquettes. The Board also said these measures will help in preventing or reducing transmission of not only Novel Coronavirus disease, but also large number of other communicable diseases, notably flu like illness.

In a related development, the Board allowed students appearing for Class 10 and 12 Board examinations to carry masks and hand sanitiser in the exam centre in view of coronavirus scare. "Face masks and sanitisers may be carried by students in the examination centre," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

Coronavirus: From an information pamphlet which could come handy for the teachers to sensitise children.

"Though much is not known about the disease dynamics, it is evident that there is human to human transmission. As of now, there is no drug or vaccine available to manage this disease. Hence preventive measures become crucial to stop spread of this disease," Director Academics of CBSE Dr. Joseph Emmanuel said in a statement.

Coronavirus: From an information pamphlet which could come handy for the teachers to sensitise children.

"Creating awareness among school children about preventive interventions such as frequent hand wash, respiratory etiquettes (using handkerchief over mouth while coughing/ sneezing, use of tissue paper or using the sleeve of shirt covering upper arm, staying away from school when sick, avoiding public gathering etc) will help in preventing/ reducing transmission of not only this disease, but also large number of other communicable diseases, notably flu like illness," Dr Emmanuel said.

Coronavirus: From an information pamphlet which could come handy for the teachers to sensitise children.

"Further, such informed children can be agents of change for their family, community and beyond. In view of the above, you are requested to take initiatives to teach children these simple public health measures that will go a long way in preventing spread of Novel Coronavirus disease," said.

The Board has also released an information pamphlet which could come handy for the teachers to sensitise children.

Click here for more Education News

