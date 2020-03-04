Coronavirus: CBSE Allows Face Masks, Sanitizers At Exam Centres

Coronavirus: CBSE allows Board examinees to carry face masks and sanitizers.

As India recorded its biggest jump in coronavirus cases today, Central Board of Secondary Education has allowed the students to carry face masks and sanitizers at exam centres.

"CBSE is receiving several inquiries from students and parents in view of the ongoing issue related to Corona Virus, with regards to permitting Face Masks and Sanitizers at Examination Centres. In view of the inquiries received it is clarified that Face Mask and Sanitizers may be carried by students, if they so desire, in the examination centres," the Board said in a statement.

Over 30 lakh students are appearing for both Class 10 and Class 12 annual examinations being conducted across India and abroad.

India recorded its biggest jump in coronavirus cases today after 15 of 23 Italian tourists - who came to Delhi last month - and one Indian, who was travelling with them, tested positive for the illness.

Twenty-eight fresh coronavirus cases have been reported in the country in last three days, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said today, adding that six of these patients are family members of a 45-year-old Delhi man, who tested positive on Monday.

Coronavirus outbreak originated in China's Wuhan city in December and has spread to over 60 countries since then, killing more than 3,000 and infecting over 90,000 across the world.

Click here for more Education News

