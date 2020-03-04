15 Italians, Quarantined In Delhi, Suspected To Have Coronavirus: Sources

Six cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far.

Fifteen of 21 Italian tourists, who have been quarantined in Delhi, are suspected to have been infected with the deadly coronavirus, say sources. They were a part of a group of 23 Italian tourists who landed in Delhi and traveled to Rajasthan last month.

One of the tourists, who is currently in Jaipur, tested positive on Tuesday, making it the fifth case in India in the last two months; his wife is also under watch for suspected infection.

If confirmed, this will be the biggest group so far in the country to be infected with coronavirus, which has infected more than 88,000 people across the globe and killed over 3,000.

On Monday, two fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Delhi and Hyderabad. The Delhi patient had recently gone to Italy as part of a group tour. Italy is emerging as another hub for the disease which made an appearance in Wuhan, mainland China, in December.