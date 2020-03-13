Schools, Colleges In UP To Remain Shut Till March 22 Amid Coronavirus Scare: Yogi Adityanath

All schools, colleges will remain shut till March 22 in UP: Yogi Adityanath

All schools, colleges, technical and vocational education institutes will remain closed till March 22 in Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting over Coronavirus pandemic at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow. The CM said that the situation will be reviewed again on March 22. The decision to extend the shutdown will be taken after that.

The Chief Minister added that the ongoing examinations in the state will continue as per the schedule but examinations which have not commenced yet have been postponed.

While addressing media after the meeting, CM Adityanath said that his government had issued an advisory about a month and a half ago to remind people about necessary precautions.

In response to a question at the media briefing, he said that the state had set up isolation wards in every district and laboratories were also being set up in BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur and BHU in Varanasi, apart from Lucknow.

The Chief Minister also cautioned people against mass gatherings and asked people to wash hands frequently. He said the state government was not declaring coronavirus as an epidemic because the situation was under control.

Several educational institutes across the country have canceled classes and postponed exams in the light of the coronavirus scare.

Karnataka Chief Minister has announced that all Universities in the state will remain closed for a week. Haryana has declared Coronavirus an epidemic. Madhya Pradesh government has asked all government and private schools to remain shut until further orders.

Click here for more Education News