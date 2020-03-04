CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Paper Tomorrow; Types Of Questions Explained

CBSE will hold class 12 Accountancy exam tomorrow

CBSE will hold class 12 Accountancy exam tomorrow. The paper will carry 80 marks and will be of full 3 hours' duration. Accountancy is an important paper for Commerce stream students. In 2018, the accounting paper was easy but in 2019 the paper was moderate and lengthy. Students claimed that the 2019 Accountancy question paper was not meant for an average student and even started an online petition for CBSE to do lenient checking for Accountancy paper.

While the difficulty level of Accountancy paper this year cannot be determined, it would be a good strategy for students to know the kind of questions that may be asked in the class 12 Accountancy paper.

The paper will have two parts. Part A will cover 'Accounting for Not-for-Profit Organizations, Partnership Firms and Companies'. For Part B there will be two options - Analysis of Financial Statements, and Computerised Accounting. For Part B, students have to answer questions from any one of the options. Part A will carry 60 marks, and Part B will carry 20 marks.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Sample Paper

As far as the types of questions is concerned, there will be 8 questions which will require a student to remember previously learned material.

9 questions in the question paper would require a student to demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas.

8 questions will require application of knowledge, facts, and techniques learnt. And finally, 7 questions will require a student to do analysis of information, evaluate and compile it in a way to support their answer or suggest a new solution.

When it comes to the length of answer, 20 questions will be objective type questions carrying 1 mark, 2 questions will be short-answer type question carrying 3 marks, 5 questions will be short-answer type questions carrying 4 marks, 3 questions will be long-answer type carrying 6 marks each, and 2 questions will be long-answer type carrying 8 marks each.

