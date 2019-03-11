CBSE Class 12 Students Start Online Petition; Want Lenient Checking For Accountancy Paper

CBSE concluded class 12 accountancy paper on March 6

While the matter of a lengthy Physics question paper is yet to be settled, a similar ghost has come to haunt CBSE. We initially reported that class 12 students had started an online petition demanding lenient checking for Physics paper. Now, another petition has cropped up online on the same platform demanding lenient evaluation for class 12 Accountancy paper as well.

The petition which appeared hours after the exam was over has garnered more than 8000 signatures from students and aims to collect 10,000 signatures.

The petition which has been doing rounds on social media says that most of the questions in the Accountancy question paper were tricky and lengthy and the paper, overall, was not meant for an average student.

The accountancy paper for class 12 was held on March 6. While subject-matter experts claimed the paper was only moderately difficult, they also acknowledged that the paper was lengthy and said that many students would have faced difficulty in completing the paper within the allotted time.

Students had tweeted their grievance after the paper was over and had demanded that the board evaluate their papers leniently.

@cbseindia29 I don't know if it's been a trend for CBSE but again there was an error in the Accountancy question paper. Mistakes are committed by CBSE board and students have to pay a price for it. CBSE should provide compensating marks.#cbseexams2019@HRDMinistry@cbseindia29 — Pichkoo sauce (@RakshaMishra11) March 6, 2019

The class 12 board examination for core subjects commenced on March 2 with English. The English question paper was not sans errors either. In class 12 English curriculum, students are prescribed two texts - The Invisible Man by H.G. Wells, and The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank. As per the model question paper shared by CBSE, options were provided in such a way students who had prepared any one of the two texts could still attempt the questions.

However, the English question paper had no such options and students who had prepared only one text were unable to attempt the question from the other text.

Students have demanded lenient checking for English paper as well.

