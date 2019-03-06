CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Paper 'Moderate, But Lengthy', Say Experts

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy paper was held today in the morning shift.

CBSE organised Class 12 Accountancy paper for the Commerce stream students today and according to experts, overall, the paper was of moderate difficulty level but lengthy and due to that average students found it difficult to complete on time. The CBSE Class 12 Accountancy paper was held in the morning shift today. Meanwhile, in a related development today, the Board has come out with a statement and said the 'alleged leaked paper of Accountancy' is fake and it has filed an FIR against the miscreants.

"Overall Accountancy paper was of moderate difficulty level but lengthy and due to that average students found it difficult to complete on time," Ms Sarika Mathur and Ms Anjna Kaushik, PGTs Commerce at Army Public School, Delhi Cantt.

"Few questions were of high order thinking skills which might have created problem for the average students," they added.

According to the teachers, the students were seen as relieved after realizing that all the questions were from the prescribed syllabus.

"Question related to Issue of shares was a bit tricky," said the teachers.

According to Ms Mathur and Ms Kaushik, students who were through with the text book will do well and score good Marks.

Regarding the fake leak, the Board said in the statement that it has requested Delhi Police in writing to take suitable and strict action against miscreants under provisions of IPC and IT Act, 'so that the sanctity of examinations and several security initiatives taken by the Board to conduct fair and smooth examinations are not adversely affected'.

